Amarillo 101 Elite Men host first summer camp to learn life lessons and successful futures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The social organization 101 Elite Men, is hosting its first ever summer camp this year bringing 30 boys from Amarillo to the campgrounds in Canyon to learn life lessons to have successful futures.

They started planning this event over a year ago to teach the boys skills like self-accountability, emotional intelligence, and creative thinking and team-building while boosting their confidence.

“It allows us to really look at creating that cultural bridge especially for the black community in Amarillo,” said RJ Soleyjack, 101 Elite Men summer camp director. We wanna be that bridge from the past to the future so that they don’t have to learn lessons that we learned as difficult is ways that we did.”

In doing this event, it also allows the boys to connect with the older men in their community starting to day off with an obstacle and zip-lining.

“Ah man, the introduction to them was in the morning and its just like since we got on those zip-lines, it was something where we all never experienced it,” said Curtis Johnson, president of 101 Elite Men. “So we experienced it together, and so what that does is that it bridges that gap and it creates a bond.”

In doing these activities, they immediately started a bond on their first day.

“Those questions were like ‘Do you think I can do it?’ ‘Will you go up there with me?’ ‘Are you gonna do it?’, those are questions to find out to them that ‘Hey I’m looking at my older me to find out if I’m going to be able to accomplish and achieve something that I truly want deep down inside even if I’m scared,” said Johnson.

The camp will last until Saturday ending the event and the Sod Poodles game.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.