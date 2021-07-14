Viewers Choice Awards
Alex O’Brien Foundation hosts 22nd annual tennis camp

By Paige Sachse
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Right here at Palo Duro High School, tons of kids have come to gain the basic skills of tennis, all thanks to Tascosa High alumn and pro tennis player, Alex O’Brien and his foundation.

“He ended up going on and competing in the Olympics, Wimbledon, all of the national channels.” Said Rene’e Stovall, Executive Director of the Alex O’Brien Foundation. “As he started to win prize money he decided to form a foundation in order to bring tennis back to the Amarillo community, that he loves and grew up in.”

The foundation has provided a free clinic to allow all ages and levels to join in, and more advanced school level players volunteered to take part and make a difference.

“We’ve always been in tennis since we were little, it’s just a very encouraging way to help others and just to see the community be able to play tennis, because there aren’t a ton of tennis players out there.” Said Bradley Brown, volunteer coach of the camp.

With the camp only lasting a few days, the coaches and staff have found an impact on the skill level of the kids growing in the sport.

“We have a Kids Inc., ‘Learn to Play’ event that starts in the spring and we have seen kids that did that camp five years ago, and now they are in high school getting champ and super champ level ratings, they are going to compete in U.S., state sanctions as well as competing for scholarship money.” Said Stovall.

“At the beginning when we were just teaching them how to swing at the ball now, they are already hitting it over the net and a lot of them seem to be loving it and playing.” Said Brown.

For more information on the camp and future events, you can contact Rene’e Stovall at Rstovall@kidsinc.net

