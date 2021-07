AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle is having a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow.

The event will happen at the Happy State Bank building on south Soncy, Suit 204.

It will be starting at 4:00 p.m.

If you are out and about, we would love for you to join us this Thursday! Posted by The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.