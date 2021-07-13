Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wisconsin man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection

Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.
Joshua Munn, of Melrose, Wis., is charged with entering the U.S. Capitol January 6.(U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man is being charged for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Joshua Munn of Melrose, Wis. is charged with knowingly entering a restricted building and three other counts, including disorderly conduct, after being part of the mob that broke into the Capitol on January 6.

Munn posted on Facebook that he entered the Capitol building. Four members of Munn’s family also took part in the incident, according to the criminal complaint. Several social media posts, including on Facebook and Snapchat, that were publicly available at the time of the investigation confirmed that Munn and his family were in Washington, D.C. on the day of the riot.

Munn wrote in a Facebook message that they didn’t break into the Capitol since the windows ‘were already broken,’ but added that ‘we may have broken a few windows to get in.’

In total, investigators gathered 42 screenshots of social media photos or videos, or surveillance video from the U.S. Capitol, as evidence. Additionally, several social media posts and messages confirmed Munn and his family being in the Capitol building on January 6, as well as cell phone location data that placed Munn at the Capitol that day.

According to the criminal complaint against Munn, all five family members are suspected of disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and parade, picketing, or demonstrating inside of a Capitol Building.

Munn appeared in the U.S. District Court in Madison Tuesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. Munn was released and will next appear in court on July 21.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a one-vehicle rollover on US Highway 287.
6 injured in vehicle rollover on Highway 287
U.S. Capitol Munn family arrested
Criminal Complaint: FBI arrests Borger family accused of storming U.S. Capitol on January 6
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Missing Childress woman found safe
File Photo: Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Gov. Abbott says Texas House Democrats will be arrested when they return to Texas

Latest News

March of Dimes (Source March of Dimes website)
United Family presents March of Dimes with $60,817 check
Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will...
Texas HHSC to receive more than $210 million for mental health and substance use disorder services
Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos in criminal complaint show Borger family in U.S. Capitol on January 6
Screenshot identifying all the Munns
Photos show Borger family arrested on charges involving Jan. 6 Capitol riots
On the Road: Friona hosts 15th annual Cheeseburger Festival.
On the Road: Friona to host 15th annual Cheeseburger Festival