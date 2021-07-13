Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announce Starlight Ranch annual kickoff

The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and NewsChannel 10 are hosting a virtual telethon on...
The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon and NewsChannel 10 are hosting a virtual telethon on Thursday, May 14, to raise money for area nonprofits.(United Way of Amarillo & Canyon)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announced today that their annual kickoff event will look a lot different this year.

Instead of the traditional kickoff luncheon, they will be partnering with Starlight Ranch Event Center for a kickoff concert.

The Spin Doctors will be performing on September 2, the Thursday going into Labor Day weekend.

“You know we’ve had such good support from not only Amarillo but the entire Tri-state region including new mexico and Oklahoma. This is our way of giving back and also having a lot of fun I mean I love the bands that are coming and they love playing here. It’s big it’s open air and the support we get for the bands, they are so delighted to be here so fingers crossed and we’ll go forward with this one,” Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch.

100 percent of proceeds will go towards United Way.

Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
Panhandle health experts: Walmart’s new private insulin brand a step in the right direction
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues
The City of Amarillo is planning on gradually reducing its COVID-19 vaccination drive.
City of Amarillo planning to reduce COVID-19 vaccination drive
Jonathan Rene Torrez
Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon