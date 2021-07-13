United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announce Starlight Ranch annual kickoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo and Canyon announced today that their annual kickoff event will look a lot different this year.

Instead of the traditional kickoff luncheon, they will be partnering with Starlight Ranch Event Center for a kickoff concert.

The Spin Doctors will be performing on September 2, the Thursday going into Labor Day weekend.

“You know we’ve had such good support from not only Amarillo but the entire Tri-state region including new mexico and Oklahoma. This is our way of giving back and also having a lot of fun I mean I love the bands that are coming and they love playing here. It’s big it’s open air and the support we get for the bands, they are so delighted to be here so fingers crossed and we’ll go forward with this one,” Bobby Lee, co-owner of Starlight Ranch.

100 percent of proceeds will go towards United Way.

Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.