Tucumcari police warn residents of money scam in area

The Tucumcari Police Department is warning resident about a recent fake money scam.
The Tucumcari Police Department is warning resident about a recent fake money scam.(TPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Tucumcari Police Department is warning resident about a recent fake money scam.

Officials say an individual mails fake money orders and hopes that person will cash them.

The Tucumcari police have also notified the local post office of this situation, as the fake money orders are printed as postal money orders.

If you know anyone who has received the money orders, call the Tucumcari Police Department at (575) 461-2160.

🚨🚨******SCAM ALERT******🚨🚨 We have a new scam showing up in Tucumcari where an individual mails you fake money orders...

Posted by Tucumcari Police Department on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

