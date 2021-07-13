Tucumcari police warn residents of money scam in area

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - The Tucumcari Police Department is warning resident about a recent fake money scam.

Officials say an individual mails fake money orders and hopes that person will cash them.

The Tucumcari police have also notified the local post office of this situation, as the fake money orders are printed as postal money orders.

If you know anyone who has received the money orders, call the Tucumcari Police Department at (575) 461-2160.

