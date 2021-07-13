Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tascosa Rebels football team is picked for year’s cover of Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine

The Texas High School Football Bible is back, but this year’s cover is extra special.
The Texas High School Football Bible is back, but this year’s cover is extra special.(none)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas High School Football Bible is back, but this year’s cover is extra special.

The Tascosa Rebels football team received a huge honor today.

The team was one of 10 selected across the state to receive custom copies of the Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine.

Suddenlink partnered with Dave Campbell to provide 250 copies for Tascosa High.

The cover wrap features a front team photo, Q and A with Head Coach Ken Plunk and a team roster in the back featuring around 40 seniors.

”We’re recognized across the state and I think that brings recognition to how the level of football we play in the Panhandle is very, very high,” said Kenneth Plunk.

“It’s a special feeling I think. Dave Campbell’s a big time deal, so picking us means a lot,” said Major Everhart, senior running back/defensive.

“Now all of the people in Texas get to see Tascosa football on the cover. It feels amazing and it feels great. The people before us paved the way so we could have this, and I’m just so ever so grateful that that happened,” said BT Daniel, senior Quarterback/Linebacker.

”We worked with Coach Plunk and his team to figure out the best photos, and the unique part about this specific cover wrap is they have their full team roster in there. To have this opportunity to recognize 50-60 kids as a part of it we hope is something that they’ll keep this magazine, this commemorative piece and cherish it forever,” said Robel Melesse, vice president of Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football.

The Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football Magazine has been around for 62 years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

Amarillo Sod Poodles pitcher Matt Tabor (24) warms up before the game against the Corpus...
Sod Poodles’ Matt Tabor Earns Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week after delivering Amarillo’s first no-hitter
Four team ropers qualified to represent Texas in the world’s largest rodeo, the 73rd National...
Happy’s Hughes and Clovis’ Hisel to team rope in 73rd National High School Finals Rodeo in Nebraska
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE STUDIO B
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE