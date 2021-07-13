Tascosa Rebels football team is picked for year’s cover of Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas High School Football Bible is back, but this year’s cover is extra special.

The Tascosa Rebels football team received a huge honor today.

The team was one of 10 selected across the state to receive custom copies of the Dave Campbell Texas Football Magazine.

Suddenlink partnered with Dave Campbell to provide 250 copies for Tascosa High.

The cover wrap features a front team photo, Q and A with Head Coach Ken Plunk and a team roster in the back featuring around 40 seniors.

”We’re recognized across the state and I think that brings recognition to how the level of football we play in the Panhandle is very, very high,” said Kenneth Plunk.

“It’s a special feeling I think. Dave Campbell’s a big time deal, so picking us means a lot,” said Major Everhart, senior running back/defensive.

“Now all of the people in Texas get to see Tascosa football on the cover. It feels amazing and it feels great. The people before us paved the way so we could have this, and I’m just so ever so grateful that that happened,” said BT Daniel, senior Quarterback/Linebacker.

”We worked with Coach Plunk and his team to figure out the best photos, and the unique part about this specific cover wrap is they have their full team roster in there. To have this opportunity to recognize 50-60 kids as a part of it we hope is something that they’ll keep this magazine, this commemorative piece and cherish it forever,” said Robel Melesse, vice president of Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football.

The Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football Magazine has been around for 62 years.

