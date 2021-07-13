Sod Poodles’ Matt Tabor Earns Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week after delivering Amarillo’s first no-hitter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles RHP Matt Tabor made history for the Amarillo organization this Sunday. The Diamondbacks No. 22-rated prospect earned Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week after tossing the first no-hitter of any kind in Amarillo franchise history.

Tabor spun seven hitless innings in a scheduled seven-inning game against the San Antonio missions on Sunday. The righty allowed two walks, struck out three and retired 13 straight batters to end the performance.

Tabor has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts.

