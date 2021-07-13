Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Sod Poodles’ Matt Tabor Earns Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week after delivering Amarillo’s first no-hitter

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sod Poodles RHP Matt Tabor made history for the Amarillo organization this Sunday. The Diamondbacks No. 22-rated prospect earned Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week after tossing the first no-hitter of any kind in Amarillo franchise history.

Tabor spun seven hitless innings in a scheduled seven-inning game against the San Antonio missions on Sunday. The righty allowed two walks, struck out three and retired 13 straight batters to end the performance.

Tabor has not allowed an earned run in his last three starts.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
APD improper photography case
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart

Latest News

Four team ropers qualified to represent Texas in the world’s largest rodeo, the 73rd National...
Happy’s Hughes and Clovis’ Hisel to team rope in 73rd National High School Finals Rodeo in Nebraska
VIDEO: Sod Poodles’ Matt Tabor Earns Double-A Central Pitcher of the Week after delivering Amarillo’s first no-hitter
Four team ropers qualified to represent Texas in the world���s largest rodeo, the 73rd National...
VIDEO: Happy’s Hughes and Clovis’ Hisel to team rope in 73rd National High School Finals Rodeo in Nebraska
Free Tennis Camp offered for all AISD students
Free Tennis Camp offered for all AISD students