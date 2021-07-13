Ribbon cutting for new Thompson Park swimming pool delayed while construction continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At today’s Amarillo City Council meeting, the parks department leader declined to pin down a day for a ribbon cutting at the new Thompson Park swimming pool.

Several deadlines for finishing the facility have come and gone as bad weather and supply shortages have delayed work.

Michael Kashuba said work continues, but he is hesitant to schedule an event.

The opening day for the pool was most recently scheduled for July 23. Contractor Wiley Hicks said his workers are on duty six days a week, but weather and shortages have made staying on schedule hard.

Concrete, plaster and workers themselves are in short supply.

The original opening day was set for Memorial Day 2021.

