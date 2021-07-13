Panhandle nonprofits relaunch cooperative to assist disaster victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nonprofits across the Panhandle are coming together to relaunch Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

When faced with a disaster situation, much time is lost trying to coordinate efforts between different relief organizations. VOAD aims to create a central entity that is contacted in times of disaster and gives victims an easier time receiving relief aid.

“VOADs are important because they help to assure a coordination of efforts in a time of disaster,” said Major Ernest Hull, VOAD chairperson and The Salvation Army of Amarillo’s commanding officer. “Nothing worse than having a disaster in a community and having 100 workers around the community doing their own thing. So this helps us coordinate our efforts so we don’t duplicate our efforts, we save resources and we assure needs are met in a very practical and efficient way.”

Rather than a disaster victim having to find food, shelter, clothing, and other essentials separately now they can contact one central database and receive streamlined assistance.

“If there is a natural disaster, whether it be many communities or one community, there would be one command center that everything is handled within that command center in the heart of the disaster affected area,” explained Janell Menahem, VOAD board member and database curator for 2-1-1 and United Way of Amarillo and Canyon. “[VOAD] could be there recognizing what resources are needed and what organizations may or may not be able to help.”

Dormant since 2016, the relaunch of VOAD will help 26 counties across the panhandle.

The organization is starting over from the ground up and is led by Major Hull, who provided aid during Hurricane Katrina.

Currently, Major Hull is working to finalize contracts with community facilities to create MARCs, or Multi-Agency Resource Centers, in multiple counties.

“What I’m working on right now is coordinating several MARCs in the community,” said Major Hull. “If a disaster happens in Amarillo, rather than having an individual have to go to the Salvation Army for assistance, the Red Cross for assistance and the Catholic Charities for assistance, we all set up under one roof. So all the assistance is in one place.”

VOAD is also working to finalize its members.

“Right now we’re just identifying the different organizations we think would be a good group, be someone we would want to contact if something were to happen,” explained Menahem. “Such as if we need shelter, where could we send people for shelter...if we needed to locate someone for bottled water who would be a contact we have who would have massive amounts of bottled water that could be readily available.”

Currently VOAD members include the Salvation Army, 2-1-1 and United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, the High Plains Food Bank, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, and others.

VOAD was reestablished within the past week and members recently released new bylaws, available here.

