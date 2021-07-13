Viewers Choice Awards
Panhandle health experts: Walmart’s new private insulin brand a step in the right direction

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Walmart launched its first private brand analog insulin brand, ReliOn.

It includes analog insulin vials priced at $72.88 and FlexPen priced at $85.88.

Walmart says these products will save customers between 58 percent and 75 percent off compared to other brands of analog insulin products.

The retailer says it translates to a savings of up to $101 per branded vial or $251 per package of branded FlexPens.

Amanda Ast, MS, RD/LD, CDCES, NWTHS Diabetes Education Coordinator, says insulin is a life-saving medicine, but the price of it is expensive.

“If that individual is not able to afford their insulin, they are not going to be able to keep their blood sugar down and they are going to develop complications there are no ‘if’s, ‘ands’ or ‘buts’ about it unfortunately and it’s very preventable, which is so sad to think there are people who are not able to prevent it because they can’t afford the medicine,” says Ast.

Although Walmart launched a cheaper insulin option local free clinic Heal the City says for their patients it could still be expensive, but it is a step in the right direction.

“For our patients here there’s many of them that would still probably be unable to pay for that. Through the generosity of our donors here and patient assistant programs we can get our patients insulin for free through our programs, but I do think there is still a need and patients in the community that can benefit from that,” says Devan Gonzalez, Heal the City pharmacist.

Health experts say there is still a lot of improvement that needs to be done with the cost of insulin and hopefully in the future these costs can be reduced and help those patients who are unable to afford it.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

