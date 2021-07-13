One more hot day...

Viewers Choice Awards
By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
It has been a warm and humid day for us on the high plains with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s in the SW to mid 90s to the NE. Highs for tomorrow will be about the same as today with the hottest temps in the northern parts of the panhandles and into SW Kansas. Rain chances start to increase for Wednesday and through the weekend as a NW Flow pattern redevelops and this will allow for a better chance for storms to come in off of the mountains. At the same time, a slightly cooler pattern sets in allowing for highs in the 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

