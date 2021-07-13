Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Officers seize 489 grams of meth being smuggled in peanuts

A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as...
A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as meth.(CBP Gulf Coast)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped nearly 500 grams of methamphetamines being smuggled in peanuts from making it to the streets.

An X-ray showed suspicious anomalies in a shipment going from Mexico to east Texas, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A white crystal substance found concealed inside the peanut shells was tested and came back as meth.

“If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last 6-8 hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behavior, overdose and a danger to those around the user,” Area Port Director Michael Neipert said.

Neipert said his officers were not surprised by the smuggling method, explaining narcotics are found inside various foods, shoes, toys and other items disguised as gifts.

“These days you can get a gram of methamphetamine at half the price of what cocaine costs, and at twice the potency. I’m proud we were able to keep this shipment from getting to its destination,” Neipert said.

The seizure took place within the Area Port of Memphis.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
The state lawmakers took two private jets to drop the Texas House below the minimum number of...
EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed
The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Five people rescued after whale hits boat
The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station