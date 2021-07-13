Lubbock man indicted on charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jonathan Rene Torrez, 26, of Lubbock has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on four counts including assaulting, kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on June 23, 2021.

Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 4600 block of 50th Street around 4 a.m. on June 23, 2021. Deputies spoke with a woman who knew Torrez.

According to the police report, the woman said Torrez asked her to go to Arizona with him about four days prior. She said she agreed because he was making suicidal statements and continuously begging her to go with him.

During their trip Torrez told her if police tried to pull them over, he would not stop because he didn’t want to go back to jail. He said he would get into a shootout with police. He also made comments about the gun he had saying he stole it from a cop car. They returned from Arizona on June 22 at 9 p.m. and went to his mobile home in the 1800 block of 114th Street and went to sleep.

The woman said she was woken up by Torrez punching her in the legs and her arms. She said he went through her phone and was upset with some text messages on her phone to another person from two months ago. She said he was yelling and screaming in her face. She told police Torrez “choked me” until she lost consciousness, according to the police report.

When she regained consciousness she was lying on the bed. Torrez continued to punch her and grab her aggressively and made statements about having sex with her. He told her to take a shower and clean herself up.

She said Torrez had a gun in his lap as he sat on the bed demanding her to shower. He then recorded himself on her phone pointing a gun at her head and saying he would kill her while she was unconscious. Torrez sent the video to the person she was texting two months ago and her mother.

After showering, Torrez put a black bag over her head and put her in the car to leave. She said she heard him call his mother and say “get ready, I need to bury a body.”

The woman said they drove to Slaton. Torrez told her to throw her clothes she had on out of the car window. They parked in the alley behind his mother’s home and walked into the backyard. According to the police report, Torrez and his mother sat in the backyard for about 10 minutes. His mother told him to take the woman home and drop her off. His mother gave the woman her phone number as they were leaving.

Torrez dropped her off in Lubbock and threw her luggage from the trip out of the car, but kept her cell phone. The woman’s mother was working at a nearby restaurant from where she was dropped off.

The police were notified shortly after.

Torrez had been previously convicted of a felony in May of 2019 for robbery.

Jonathan Rene Torrez is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $250,000.

