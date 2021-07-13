Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Kraft debuts mac and cheese-flavored ice cream

Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.
Kraft has partnered with Van Leeuwen to create macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.(Source: vanleeuwenicecream.com via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected: a limited-edition, macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream.

The company said in a statement it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods.

The brand is partnering with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to produce the creation.

Kraft boasts that the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes.

You can order the ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint starting Wednesday while supplies last.

It’s also available at Van Leeuwen stores.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

Police responded to a shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN Newsource)
Sheriff: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, is slain in shootout
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights
Coke Zero is getting a makeover and a new taste.
Coke Zero to have new can and taste