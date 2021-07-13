Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘I want my dog back:’ Woman searches for dog stolen at scene of car crash

By WDJT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - A woman in Wisconsin is on the hunt for her dog after it was stolen after a car crash.

“She holds a lot of memories with our family,” Tatanisha McAllister said.

Her 8-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Chrissy, was swiped near the scene of a car crash.

“She is like a little person,” McAllister said.

She plays the moment over and over in her head.

Friday morning, she was just about to turn at an intersection when a car rammed into hers.

“Out of nowhere, it was just this huge impact,” McAllister said.

Chrissy was sitting on her lap but ran off after the crash. Dashcam video from a tow truck catches her jetting down the street.

The driver of the tow truck saw someone chasing after the dog. When they caught up with little Chrissy, they went the opposite way of the car crash.

After seeing this, the tow driver confronted the person.

“You’re going to take that dog back?” the tow driver is heard asking the person in the video. “Because you were going the other way, you’re not trying to snatch that thing, are you?”

The suspect reassures the driver that they were only trying to calm Chrissy down and were on their way to return her.

But they didn’t.

“After being approached, from being seen taken the dog, you still stole the dog?” McAllister said.

With a broken ankle and a sprained wrist, she’s determined to find her dog.

“I want my dog back and I’m going to do everything I can to get her back,” she said.

McAlllister said they did get the plate number of the car. From the video, you can see it’s a blue Mitsubishi.

The car belongs to someone in South Dakota. The owner told police they allowed someone in Milwaukee to borrow the car.

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
The state lawmakers took two private jets to drop the Texas House below the minimum number of...
EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed