Happy’s Hughes and Clovis’ Hisel to team rope in 73rd National High School Finals Rodeo in Nebraska

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Four team ropers qualified to represent Texas in the world’s largest rodeo, the 73rd National High School Finals, including two cowboys from Happy and Clovis.

“Takes a lot of work, a lot of dedication and it’s pretty special. I mean it’s a good way to go rope against the best in the world.”

Happy sophomore header Braxton Hughes and Clovis junior heeler John Hisel are team roping together for the first time in their high school careers. They will compete against over 200 team ropers in Lincoln, Nebraska.

“We rope all the time together at all the ropings and rodeos, and he’s a really good partner. We communicate a lot.”

“We just are good friends. That’s it. If something goes wrong we talk about it, work it out and see what we need to do so the next one goes better.”

A cowboy can have a great partner, but it takes more than just talent and teammwork.

“The horse is the main deal in rodeo. Like your horse is kind of like you’re business partner. If your horse isn’t working good then you can’t do your job.”

Hughes and Hisel finished third in Texas against 100 teams to advance to nationals. The Lone Star State prepared them for tough competition from the U-S, Canada, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand.

“Texas is one of the toughest states, so just to be able to compete with them and against them is a great feeling.”

“It’s important to me to know who you’re roping against, know who they rope and have your best partner.”

The 73rd Annual Cinch NHSFR is scheduled for July 18-24 in Lincoln, NE.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.