Firefighters from the Texas Panhandle assisting with fires in California and Montana

Texas A&M Forest Service responding to fires in California, Montana (Source: Texas A&M Forest...
Texas A&M Forest Service responding to fires in California, Montana (Source: Texas A&M Forest Service)(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firefighters from the Texas Panhandle are assisting other states as they respond to fires in California and Montana.

The Texas A&M Forest Service and National Park Service are sending resources from the Texas Panhandle to make sure that there is enough staffing to help meet the demands of emergency response in these areas.

A total of 59 personnel, including a 20-person hand crew, 10-person suppression module, multiple engine crews and overhead are being deployed.

This season, the Texas A&M Forest Service has had resources in Florida, New Mexico, Arizona, California, Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, Colorado, Oregon, Wyoming and Idaho.

