Doppler Dave Tracks Lower Temperatures, Higher Rain Chances Ahead
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Some standard summer weather is in progress today with afternoon temperatures at or above 90 for most of the area. Skies are quiet and only a few isolated storms are expected to develop near the New Mexico border this evening. Temperatures will start to trend down for the rest of the week as rain chances pick up during the next few evenings. Highs in the 80s will take over by the end of the week.