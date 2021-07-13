Domestic violence shelters experience increase of people seeking services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After having many empty beds last year, Family Support Services Safe House is now at capacity, as more survivors are now ready to seek help.

For many survivors of domestic abuse, home became even more unsafe under the stress, uncertainty and added trauma of the pandemic.

“It was a great thing for abusers to use,” said Hannah Wetmore, Safe House manager at FSS. “To say ‘Hey if you leave here, you’re going to get the virus, our kids are going to get the virus, what are you going to do then?’.”

However, last year domestic violence calls were much lower.

“From may to June of 2020, we only served 11 people total,” said Wetmore.

Now, with vaccinations and easing of COVID-19 safety restrictions, many survivors are coming forward.

The shelter has 24 beds and for the last couple of weeks it has been at capacity.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have some grants that are able to assist us in relocating clients, which is not always the case,” said Wetmore. “It is not always that we have funding.”

Other crisis agencies are also seeing a greater need for services.

“We have been full up until recently,” said Kori Draper, program director at Safe Place Dumas.

Safe Place in Dumas says its numbers have double, while calls to their hotline have tripled.

“They’re able to finally seek help, to say I can’t handle this anymore,” said Draper. “Our demographic is anywhere from 19 to 45. We deal with mainly females, but we can house man, women, children it doesn’t matter. As long as you have some domestic violence or sexual assault, we’ll do everything to provide assistance.”

Family support services believes the spike could ease by the end of summer.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 24 hour hotline at (806) 374-5433.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.