Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Daily Rain Chances Ahead?

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For our Tuesday today, things seem pretty business as usual, we’ll see sunny skies, slightly breezy conditions and warm, yet below normal temperatures. Our high today will be 90 degrees with southwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wednesday will start out very similar, however going into the evening and overnight hours we’ll see shower and thunderstorm chances work their way into the area from the northwest. As for late Wednesday, the big question is will the storms survive all the way into our area, while each day after that has more solid chances, with temperatures staying down in the 80s.

Most Read

Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
A driver is hospitalized after crash in west of Dalhart early this morning.
Person hospitalized after crash on Highway 54, west of Dalhart
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
Andrew Hébert
Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

Latest News

Below normal temps...
Below normal temps...
Below normal temps...
News and weather on-demand
Summer Weather Conditions, But Not Excessive Heat
Monday Outlook with Shelden 7/12
Monday Outlook with Shelden 7/12