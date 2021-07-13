Daily Rain Chances Ahead?

For our Tuesday today, things seem pretty business as usual, we’ll see sunny skies, slightly breezy conditions and warm, yet below normal temperatures. Our high today will be 90 degrees with southwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wednesday will start out very similar, however going into the evening and overnight hours we’ll see shower and thunderstorm chances work their way into the area from the northwest. As for late Wednesday, the big question is will the storms survive all the way into our area, while each day after that has more solid chances, with temperatures staying down in the 80s.