City of Amarillo planning to reduce COVID-19 vaccination drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning on gradually reducing its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said today the clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center will move to the Public Health Department building on August 6.

It will operate as a walk-in clinic until August 20.

At that time, people wanting the COVID-19 vaccine or a COVID-19 test will need to make an appointment.

