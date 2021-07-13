Viewers Choice Awards
City of Amarillo planning to reduce COVID-19 vaccination drive

The City of Amarillo is planning on gradually reducing its COVID-19 vaccination drive.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning on gradually reducing its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton said today the clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center will move to the Public Health Department building on August 6.

It will operate as a walk-in clinic until August 20.

At that time, people wanting the COVID-19 vaccine or a COVID-19 test will need to make an appointment.

