Childress County officials looking for missing woman with intellectual disability

Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
Crystal Smith, last seen at Childress Walmart 7/13 (Source: Childress County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Childress County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who they say is intellectually disabled.

Officials say 31-year-old Crystal Smith was last seen at Walmart in Childress around 11:00 a.m. today.

She is described as 5-foot-3, around 100 pounds and wearing eyeglasses. She was wearing long pants, a blue striped shirt and a gray and purple colored jacket.

Officials say she is intellectually disabled and may not know where she is.

If you see her, call (940) 937-2535.

CRYSTAL SMITH, age 31 is five foot three inches tall around 100 pounds and wears eyeglasses. She was last seen at...

Posted by Childress County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

