Childress County officials looking for missing woman with intellectual disability

CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Childress County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who they say is intellectually disabled.

Officials say 31-year-old Crystal Smith was last seen at Walmart in Childress around 11:00 a.m. today.

She is described as 5-foot-3, around 100 pounds and wearing eyeglasses. She was wearing long pants, a blue striped shirt and a gray and purple colored jacket.

Officials say she is intellectually disabled and may not know where she is.

If you see her, call (940) 937-2535.

