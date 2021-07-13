Childress County officials looking for missing woman with intellectual disability
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Childress County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who they say is intellectually disabled.
Officials say 31-year-old Crystal Smith was last seen at Walmart in Childress around 11:00 a.m. today.
She is described as 5-foot-3, around 100 pounds and wearing eyeglasses. She was wearing long pants, a blue striped shirt and a gray and purple colored jacket.
Officials say she is intellectually disabled and may not know where she is.
If you see her, call (940) 937-2535.
