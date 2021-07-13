Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo experts experience increase of attendance once telecounseling sessions were created

Telecounseling still holds value in Panhandle post-pandemic
Telecounseling still holds value in Panhandle post-pandemic
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to a report by the American Psychiatric Association, psychiatrists saw over a 20 percent increase in people keeping their appointments compared to pre-pandemic levels once telehealth sessions were created.

Even though post-pandemic life has allowed people to return to in-person sessions, local counselors say they’re still seeing some people in our area utilizing virtual sessions instead saying time is a big factor.

“In terms of availability, they oftentimes work at home,” said Arlett Back, Licensed Professional Counselor from Amarillo Counseling Associates. “They work a job that is very difficult for them to take off and so its been very convenient for those populations”

Counselors working in the pandemic are able to see clients in their home settings making vulnerability easier to see due to the comfort of them not walking in.

“They’re never really told anyone or a stranger these problems that they’re having in their life, and so it can be very intimidating,” said Back.

Vanessa Longoria Carter, a Thriveworks virtual counselor for Amarillo residents based in Austin shares the same views.

“If they’ve just been crying they’re more likely to not stop that,” said Longoria-Carter. “Stop, you know, building up their composure in their car before they come.”

Another way counselors see progress in their clients virtually is through their pets.

“Oh I love the fact that people let their pets come in, you know, to their sessions,” said Longoria-Carter. “It makes it just so much easier for them to open up about harder things because they have that ability to have their pet with them.”

With the convenience and accessibility tele-counseling brings to many, this essential service that became necessary through COVID-19 won’t go away with the lifted restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

