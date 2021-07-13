Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo area Domestic Violence Coalition hosting training event for members of faith community

The Amarillo-Potter-Randall Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting a training event to help...
The Amarillo-Potter-Randall Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting a training event to help enhance education and skills for professionals and volunteers in the faith community.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Potter-Randall Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting a training event to help enhance education and skills for professionals and volunteers in the faith community.

The Coalition says they recognize that many survivors turn their faith community for support and guidance, and that faith leaders who are willing to assist in preventing domestic violence are an important and critical piece in the effort to end domestic violence in the community.

The training will be held on July 15 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for free.

The training will feature sessions on topics including:

  • Understanding the dynamics of domestic violence
  • The impact of domestic violence on children
  • Assisting children in a domestic violence household
  • Preparing for protective orders in your congregation
  • Addressing domestic violence in teen relationships

There will also be a panel discussion with leaders from local law enforcement and prosecutor agencies.

The event is free.

To secure your spot, register here.

