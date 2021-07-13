Amarillo area Domestic Violence Coalition hosting training event for members of faith community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo-Potter-Randall Domestic Violence Coalition is hosting a training event to help enhance education and skills for professionals and volunteers in the faith community.

The Coalition says they recognize that many survivors turn their faith community for support and guidance, and that faith leaders who are willing to assist in preventing domestic violence are an important and critical piece in the effort to end domestic violence in the community.

The training will be held on July 15 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for free.

The training will feature sessions on topics including:

Understanding the dynamics of domestic violence

The impact of domestic violence on children

Assisting children in a domestic violence household

Preparing for protective orders in your congregation

Addressing domestic violence in teen relationships

There will also be a panel discussion with leaders from local law enforcement and prosecutor agencies.

To secure your spot, register here.

