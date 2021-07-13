Viewers Choice Awards
Police: 2 officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant outside a Baltimore-area mall.

The official could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, saying preliminary information is that the officers’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday outside the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Video showed a pickup truck stopped with bullet holes in the driver’s window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

