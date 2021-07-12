Viewers Choice Awards
Roosevelt County holding public input meetings on Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan

Roosevelt County New Mexico
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Roosevelt County will hold two public input meetings on the 2023-2027 Roosevelt County Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan (ICIP).

The meetings will take place on Wednesday, July 14 at 12:00 p.m. and Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings will be held in the Commission Room on the first floor of the Roosevelt County Courthouse.

The ICIP is a project listing prioritizing the County’s capital projects for a five year period. Each project includes an implementation plan and estimated costs over the five year plan.

The plan will also include the County’s five year road enhancement program.

The Road Department will also host a public meeting on Wednesday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. following the ICIP meeting. The department is seeking recommendations on the 5-Year Road Rehabilitation Plan.

The County Commissioners will consider the ICIP plan at their regular meeting on September 7, 2021.

