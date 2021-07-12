Viewers Choice Awards
Quiet outlook for now

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thanks to the high pressure system off to our west, our current pattern is looking to hold steady for the first half of our work week. Temperatures will be in the upper-80s/low-90s for the next few days with mostly sunny skies, and winds out of the south at 10-20 mph, some days windier than others. Then going into late Wednesday and early Thursday, that high will begin to weaken, allowing the first of several days in a row of isolated shower and thunderstorm chances for the region.

