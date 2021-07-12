Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man shot outside jail in Chicago had up to 64 bullet wounds

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide...
The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a man who was apparently ambushed after being released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

A police report says the shooting Saturday night killed 31-year-old Londre Sylvester.

The report says Sylvester had just been released after being fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.”

The suspects reentered their vehicles and fled.

The killing comes amid a rise in shootings this year in Chicago and broader concerns nationwide about increasing violence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
APD improper photography case
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal...
Gov. Abbott directs Texas Rangers to investigate allegations at Texas Juvenile Justice Department
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record
‘I hope my daughter’s story can save a life’: Charlotte mom shares story after teen dies of...
Mom shares message after teen daughter dies of rare COVID-related condition
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
Hollywood Minute: 'Black Widow'