Lubbock man charged in San Angelo murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man who turned himself in last week to police on a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, has now been charged with murder for a shooting in San Angelo.

According to San Angelo Police, 19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia is the second suspect a deadly shooting in San Angelo on June 28, 2021 that happened at the Inn of the Conchos. Police say at 1:16 a.m. on June 28, officers found 41-year-old Daniel Chandler had been shot and he died on the scene. Chandler was a resident of Winters, Texas.

On July 5, 2021, 31-year-old Cody Jay Salazar was arrested and charged with the murder of Chandler. Salazar was found in Ballinger, Texas. He is currently being held in the Runnels County Jail.

Then on July 8, 2021, San Angelo Police obtained a murder warrant for Garcia. He was already in the Lubbock County Detention Center for a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia (Lubbock Police)

According to Police, the assault occurred at 5:50 a.m., January 18. LPD says they received a call in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street.

PREVIOUS: LPD searching for suspect wanted for agg. assault of a peace officer, reward offered

When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Garcia, who was the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.

A short time later, the vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. on July 8, 19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia turned himself in to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

His bond is currently held at $300,000. There is no bond listed for the murder charge.

