Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic,...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. The Oklahoma zoo, featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary, has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, suspended the exhibitor license for current-owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joe Exotic isn’t letting time behind bars keep him from hunting down a new mate.

The former zookeeper made famous from the Netflix series “Tiger King” is hosting a contest called “The Bachelor King,” to find his next husband.

Applications are currently being accepted for anyone at least 18 years old, who thinks they could be the next romance in Joe Exotic’s life.

If that’s you, click here to apply. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 25, 2021.

The application includes basic questions and asks for things like your favorite color, restaurants and movie.

You’ll also be asked to explain your views on marriage and submit a photo of you fully clothed, in a swimsuit and without a shirt on.

The top three picks will win a 3-night, 4-day all-exclusive paid romantic getaway with Joe Exotic when he is released from prison, according to a news release.

The fine print in the application says the winning entry gives permission to be filmed for TV during the getaway without compensation.

“I have been through hell in three years and I intend on making my new life something I have always dreamed of and I want to spend it with someone that can take a relationship serious and be in love and enjoy this ride, and make this about us as a team, not just me or the man I choose to carry on with. I want to share this with someone great,” Joe Exotic wrote in the release.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 6, 2021.

Don’t worry, ladies, you can take part in the contest, too.

A post on Joe Exotic’s Twitter page says another contest will be added for women who want to hang out, go shopping and chase men with him. Straight men are included, too, in a contest to go hunting.

Contests are contingent upon Joe Exotic’s release from prison. According to a news release, his attorneys are confident new evidence will help him be free by the end of the year, if not sooner.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
APD improper photography case
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
It’s raining fish in Utah
Fish are falling from the sky in the Great Salt Lake state.
Take a Look at This: It's raining fish
Richard Branson got to experience weightlessness during his brief outer space journey on Friday.
Richard Branson launches billionaire space race
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood, a candidate for...
Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case