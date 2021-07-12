Viewers Choice Awards
Gov. Abbott directs Texas Rangers to investigate allegations at Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal...
Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).

According to a news release, the order follows allegations that certain TJJD staff have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with TJJD youth.

You can read the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

