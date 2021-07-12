Gov. Abbott directs Texas Rangers to investigate allegations at Texas Juvenile Justice Department
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Rangers to immediately investigate reports of illegal behavior at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD).
According to a news release, the order follows allegations that certain TJJD staff have engaged in potentially illegal behavior with TJJD youth.
