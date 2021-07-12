Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.

On Sunday, July 11 around 11:40 p.m., DPS officials say a car was driving north on FM 1061 when a person walked into the roadway from the north barrow ditch.

The car struck the person, identified as 56-year-old Aye Mya of Amarillo. Mya was pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness reported seeing a large truck leaving the area but was not able to identify the make, model or color of the vehicle.

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners and employees, who may have information on this crash is asked to call the DPS office at (806) 468-1394.

The crash remains under investigation.

