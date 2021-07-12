Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Clovis police investigating vandalism of Clovis Aquatic Center

The Clovis Police Department are investigating a report after a Clovis Aquatic Center was...
The Clovis Police Department are investigating a report after a Clovis Aquatic Center was vandalized on Saturday.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department are investigating a report after a Clovis Aquatic Center was vandalized on Saturday.

According to officials, on July 11 at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the Clovis Aquatic Center near 7th St. due to a report of vandalism.

A person had called in stating several windows had been broken out around the pool area.

Officers arrived on scene and a representative for the Aquatic Center was contacted and arrived shortly after.

During the course of this investigation, the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit was contacted, and a Detective was sent out to process the scene.

The damage to the Aquatic Center consisted of several windows being broken out, along with the vandals gaining access to the pool area and throwing pool equipment, along with other items into the pool.

It was determined that this incident happened sometime after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

No official quote has been determined at this time, however, a representative from the Aquatic Center believed the damage exceeded $10,000.

On June 18, a similar incident was reported, where a single window was broken out to the Aquatic Center and vandals gained entry and threw multiple items into the pool.

These incidents are still being investigated.

If you have any information about these incidents, call The Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
APD improper photography case
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
File photo: Powerlines
ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability