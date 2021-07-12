Clovis police investigating vandalism of Clovis Aquatic Center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department are investigating a report after a Clovis Aquatic Center was vandalized on Saturday.

According to officials, on July 11 at around 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the Clovis Aquatic Center near 7th St. due to a report of vandalism.

A person had called in stating several windows had been broken out around the pool area.

Officers arrived on scene and a representative for the Aquatic Center was contacted and arrived shortly after.

During the course of this investigation, the Clovis Police Department’s Special Operations Unit was contacted, and a Detective was sent out to process the scene.

The damage to the Aquatic Center consisted of several windows being broken out, along with the vandals gaining access to the pool area and throwing pool equipment, along with other items into the pool.

It was determined that this incident happened sometime after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

No official quote has been determined at this time, however, a representative from the Aquatic Center believed the damage exceeded $10,000.

On June 18, a similar incident was reported, where a single window was broken out to the Aquatic Center and vandals gained entry and threw multiple items into the pool.

These incidents are still being investigated.

If you have any information about these incidents, call The Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.