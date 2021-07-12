City of Borger’s animal volunteer group sparks online controversy to save dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers for the City of Borger’s animal shelter started this group almost eight years ago now to provide services to save animals lives.

It’s costs $125 to rescue dogs getting them vaccinated and transferred, but the shelter has been posting for months for people to come get their dogs or to adopt one.

However the opposite is happening with people bringing in dogs they adopted during the pandemic last year and dogs running loose from the fireworks

With the influx dogs coming into the shelter only having 25 kennels, the volunteers starting publicly posting about euthanizing them to gain more attention.

“It was very upsetting for people to know that we did euthanize these dogs that I’ve been posting for months,” said Sharon Prock, creator of the Borger animal shelter volunteer group. “Know it was very upsetting for me too, but they need to know that this is actually happening.”

For the constant work volunteers still make to save these dogs, the numbers are too high to rescue them all with rescue centers being at full capacity with people more dropping dogs off.

“You know, but a lot of them, they find it easier to just go ahead and drop them off at animal control whether they drop them off out here in the pen during the night or walking them into the shelter, but we see a lot of that across the panhandle,” said Prock.

The post goals were to make people accountable for their dogs but with the euthanization rate for the city, the problem is the people.

“In 2005 it was 78 percent,” said Marisa Montoya, communications director for the city of Borger. “Currently as of this yea,r it’s at around 16 percent and so that has improved drastically. A lot of times the issue has to deal with people you know not spaying and neutering their animals and we do what we can.”

Since making the posts last week, the shelter has already had five animals reclaimed and two adopted; a high number for the shelter.

