City of Amarillo discusses parks, compensation and public safety for the city’s budget

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City Council of the City of Amarillo started meeting today to discuss and review the proposed 2021 to 2022 fiscal year budget.

The budget workshop is held at the Globe News Center through Wednesday.

City Council says the proposed budget is set at $213 million for the upcoming year, which is an increase from last year.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller says the council has many priorities for the budget with parks being one of them.

“Parks system and how do we adequately fund it what are our priorities inside the park system. So, parks funding is one of our top priorities. Compensation for staff specifically public safety, but all of our staff is another priority. And then also looking at public safety equipment and different things that public safety uses,” said Miller.

Miller also says community members are encouraged to give their input on parks.

Input can be given through a survey, which will be available until July 25.

The community is also encouraged to attend a Community Solutions: Parks Master Plan public meeting, which is set for today, July 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center- North Exhibit Hall.

Due to the pandemic, Laura Storrs, Amarillo Assistant City Manager and CFO, says sales tax revenues are at historical levels and are believed to be inflated.

“We do feel like our current sales tax numbers are inflated and will not be sustainable at this level going forward just because of stimulus money out in the economy, some pent-up spending,” said Storrs. “So, we have normalized those revenue trends into our proposed budget taking into account that we had a down year last year with the pandemic and a little inflated year this year coming out of the pandemic.”

Storrs says this is a lengthy process and formal action on the budget will not be made until July 29.

The city’s website will announce dates and times of when citizens can come out to meetings where the council will start acting on these items.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.