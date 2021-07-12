Viewers Choice Awards
Below normal temps...

By Allan Gwyn
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
It has been a warm and humid day for us on the high plains but much of the area has been a little cooler than we should be for this time of year. Highs for tomorrow will be a degree or two warmer with the hottest temps in the northern parts of the panhandles and into SW Kansas. Rain chances start to increase for Wednesday and through the weekend as a NW Flow pattern redevelops and this will allow for a better chance for storms to come in off of the mountains. At the same time, a slightly cooler pattern sets in allowing for highs in the 80s for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

