Amarillo pastor will serve on task force to review SBC’s handling of sex abuse allegations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Southern Baptist Convention named an Amarillo pastor to a task force created to review how SBC’s Executive Committee handles sexual abuse.

Andrew Hébert, lead pastor of Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo, was selected for the task force.

SBC President Ed Litton said a motion was passed to create the group with the goal of conducting third-party reviews into the handling of abuse disclosures and the treatment of survivors by the SBC Executive Committee.

“The Convention directed that this task force be comprised of members of Baptist churches cooperating with this Convention as well as experts on sexual abuse and the handling of sexual abuse-related dynamics,” read a statement from the SBC.

Other pastors on the committee include those from North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and other Southern states.

“This group includes respected pastors within our Convention who are independent of the Executive Committee and who do not have a conflict of interest related to the review,” said Litton.

SBC has three goals for the task force.

The first goal is investigating allegations of abuse, mistreatment of victims, patterns of intimidation of victims or advocates and resistance to sexual abuse reform initiatives.

Another goal is making public the review’s findings and presenting to the Convention recommendations for action.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.