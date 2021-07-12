Amarillo FirstCapital Bank branches to host free shred Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas will be hosting a free shred week for the public of Amarillo, to encourage residents to protect their personal information.

Shred items may be dropped off at any FCB branch from July 12 to July 16 at 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Amarillo Soncy and Hillside branch locations.

Suggested items to shred include:

tax documents (7+ yrs. old)

old bank statements

old medical records

credit card statements

personal bills

credit card applications

The bank asks to please limit to two boxes.

“Shredding sensitive documents is a risk management activity, identity theft is a real risk if you place sensitive documents in the trash. The best practice is to always shred anything sensitive,” said FCB VP/ Information Security Officer, Sheryl Ryan.

