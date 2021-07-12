Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo FirstCapital Bank branches to host free shred Week

FirstCapital Bank of Texas will be hosting a free shred week for the public of Amarillo, to...
FirstCapital Bank of Texas will be hosting a free shred week for the public of Amarillo, to encourage residents to protect their personal information. (Source: First Capital Bank)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstCapital Bank of Texas will be hosting a free shred week for the public of Amarillo, to encourage residents to protect their personal information.

Shred items may be dropped off at any FCB branch from July 12 to July 16 at 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Amarillo Soncy and Hillside branch locations.

Suggested items to shred include:

  • tax documents (7+ yrs. old)
  • old bank statements
  • old medical records
  • credit card statements
  • personal bills
  • credit card applications

The bank asks to please limit to two boxes.

“Shredding sensitive documents is a risk management activity, identity theft is a real risk if you place sensitive documents in the trash. The best practice is to always shred anything sensitive,” said FCB VP/ Information Security Officer, Sheryl Ryan.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Castro, 17, was the victim of a road rage shooting. His father says the teen had wanted...
Father asks for help after 17-year-old son killed in road rage shooting
APD improper photography case
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in...
Small COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting
A hotel in Denver was the site of four arrests for alleged weapons charges.
4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Latest News

Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws
An Amarillo resident has died after they were hit by a car near Bushland over the weekend.
Officials looking for car involved in hit-and-run near Bushland that left Amarillo resident dead
The Clovis Police Department are investigating a report after a Clovis Aquatic Center was...
Clovis police investigating vandalism of Clovis Aquatic Center
File photo: Powerlines
ERCOT responds to Gov. Abbott’s directives to improve electric grid reliability