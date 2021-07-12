Viewers Choice Awards
2 children killed, 3 other people injured in crash on US Highway 64 near Clayton

Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near...
Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near Clayton, New Mexico.(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Two children have died and three other people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 64 near Clayton, New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico State Police, a 25-year-old man was driving an SUV on the highway when it left the roadway and entered the median.

The SUV then came back onto the roadway and rolled.

A 5-year-old and 3-year-old were both thrown from the SUV. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, along with two other adults and a 2-year-old child, were all taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say that the family was not using seatbelts properly at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

