Work Week Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are going to continue to see highs slightly below average this week with multiple chances of scattered showers and storms. Our average high for this time of year is 93 degrees. We will be near average several days of the week, but then will fall back into the 80s late in the week into next weekend.

We will see the return of northwest flow starting Wednesday, which will bring us slight chances of rain Wednesday through the weekend. Not every day will be a washout and not everyone will see a storm, but some days will have the potential to have scattered showers/storms and brief heavy downpours. Just make sure you stay updated to the forecast!

Winds will be breezy this week with sustained winds ranging from 10-20mph. Wednesday will be our windiest day where we may see wind gusts to 30-40mph.

Extended forecast (KFDA)

