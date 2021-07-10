Viewers Choice Awards
Saturday night forecast: A couple storms possible

Most areas will remain dry
Extended outlook
Extended outlook(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front is pushing through the region and along/ahead of the front, a few storms will be possible this evening. Widespread storms are not expected, but a couple may develop and be on the strong side with gusty winds and some small hail. Most locations will remain dry.

Lows tonight are going to fall into the mid 60s. Tomorrow, everyone will be cooler behind the cold front with highs in the mid 80s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but much like today, most locations will remain dry.

Next week looks to start off on the warm side with highs in the 90s.

