Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD improper photography case
Amarillo police looking for man involved in improper photography or visual recording case
Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Oldham County officials find human remains believed to be missing Amarillo man
After years of vacancy and vandalism, the old building that housed On the Border Mexican Grill...
On the Border restaurant building gets new life after years of vacancy
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
Amarillo’s water supply receives boost due to rising levels at Lake Meredith.
Amarillo’s water supply receives boost due to rising levels at Lake Meredith

Latest News

Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville
Health officials are concerned about a new version of the Covid-19 virus which is spreading in...
Delta variant results in rise of new cases