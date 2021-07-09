Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wells Fargo shuts down personal lines of credit

Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available...
Wells Fargo notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available to them.(Source: Stringr/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wells Fargo has angered many customers by shutting down one of its popular credit products.

The bank notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available to them.

People who used that credit offering could borrow up to $100,000 for things like home repairs or to consolidate credit card debt.

In a notice to customers about the closure, Wells Fargo warned it could impact their credit scores.

That gained the attention of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who slammed the decision on Twitter and called the bank incompetent.

She was also a key figure when Wells Fargo admitted to opening millions of fake accounts and in 2017 publicly told the bank’s CEO he “should be fired.”

A Wells Fargo spokesman said customers who previously used its personal lines of credit should now use credit cards and personal loans instead.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After years of vacancy and vandalism, the old building that housed On the Border Mexican Grill...
On the Border restaurant building gets new life after years of vacancy
Michael Ryan, arrested for abuse of official capacity (Source: Gray County Jail)
Gray County sheriff arrested for abuse of official capacity
The heavy rain this morning led to many problems for motorists and caused lake water levels to...
Amarillo’s heavy morning rain causes problems for motorists and lake water to rise
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Clovis police arrested man after shooting his brother multiple times

Latest News

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items
Lt. Larry Crowson of the Houston Police Department gives details of Thursday's deadly Houston...
Police: 2 dead in Houston aquarium restaurant shooting
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital
Amarillo’s water supply receives boost due to rising levels at Lake Meredith.
Amarillo’s water supply receives boost due to rising levels at Lake Meredith