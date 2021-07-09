Warm weekend outlook...

Aside from a few isolated storms in the far NW panhandles tonight most of the area will stay clear and mild. Saturday will start out in the mid 60s with a bit of a breeze but the afternoon will be toasty with mid 90s in the NE panhandles and eastern NM but Amarillo should stay near 89° to 90°. The winds will turn out of the north during the afternoon hours behind our latest cool front. This will drop Sunday’s highs into the mid 80s with light winds and a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.