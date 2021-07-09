Viewers Choice Awards
Venom host Arlington Longhorns for last regular season game Saturday

Kickoff is set for Saturday, July 11 at 6 p.m.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom are playing their last regular season indoor football home game this Saturday at the Civic Center, and they need a win to host the first round of playoffs.

After two weeks off, the venom feel well rested. So far Amarillo’s defense has been a huge momentum changer, while the offense has slowly fed off their spark.

This Saturday the venom face the Arlington Longhorns, a team that is big up front with a strong defensive back core. A tough challenge ahead for Amarillo’s offense, and head coach Julian Reese wants to see his running backs step up.

”The best man wins. Whoever can make the play and get up field will be playing this week,” said Reese. “No more tip toeing and going sideline to sideline. We’ve got to get north to south and do it quick or I’ll have to put (Undra) Hendrix back there.”

The Venom and Longhorns kickoff at Modelo Field on Saturday at 6 p.m. Amarillo is asking fans to black out the Civic Center by wearing black like their uniforms.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

