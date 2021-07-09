Sled of dreams, Robert Bradley receives gift that allows him to play hockey

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo 9-year-old Robert Bradley has a passion for hockey, but his disability kept him on the bench until now. He received the gift of a lifetime on Thursday from the Jim Lea Golf Memorial Tournament, and he got to try it out at the Amarillo Ice Ranch.

Bradley is your typical hockey fan. However, playing the sport is much harder.

“He was out there and they made it work for him. He sat in a chair part of the time when he was hurting, and they just let him play no matter what.”

Bradley has a hypoxic brain injury, developmental delay disorder, hypotonia and autism. All disabilities that could hold him back. The solution, a para ice hockey sled thanks to the generous donation of the Jim Lea Golf Memorial Tournament.

“How much do you love it? Show it with your hands. Love it big.”

“If you know Robert you love Robert, so everybody that goes to hockey games on a regular basis knows Robert. They love Robert. He’s just full of energy. He gets out on the ice when he can.”

Just a few days ago Bradley watched the World Para Hockey Championships. Team USA defeated Canada to claim their second consecutive gold medal.

“We had a really hard time not telling him what was going to happen in the next couple of days. He was just begging us a few days ago to be like them, and I was like we’ll just see what happens.”

Now it’s a level sheet of ice for all athletes.

“He has the ability to do whatever he really wants to do and his dreams can come true. it just means he can go out and do what all the other kids are doing. He’s normal in his eyes.

