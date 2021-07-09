Viewers Choice Awards
Next City of Amarillo Community Solutions meeting to discuss Parks Master Plan

Amarillo parks and recreation facilities in the city . (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo parks and recreation facilities in the city . (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The next installment of the City of Amarillo Community Solutions meeting will discuss the Parks Master Plan.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 12 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall Entrance 2.

Members of the Amarillo City Council will discuss the Master Plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.

“The Parks Master Plan helps provide a blueprint for how the city addresses the future of not only our city parks system but the vast array of infrastructure that is part of the Parks and Recreation Department - such as the Amarillo Zoo and the soccer, baseball and softball fields that our residents use on a daily basis,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The entire Amarillo community needs to have a say in what our funding priorities are for this very important part of the city.”

The goal of Community Solutions is to allow members of the Amarillo City Council to receive feedback directly from residents and allow the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions.

