Market Street hosts Taste of Texas Expo to support state businesses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Market street locations across the state are having a Taste of Texas expo this weekend to show what is being made in our area.

The goal is to remind everyone of what we have in our state and to buy Texas products.

“We have a lot of loyalty shoppers,” said Dale McCutchen, assistant store manager of Market Street. “They like to shop for local grown things, whether it maybe from South Texas, and even up here in this area. They like to shop here, and that way the money stays here and it helps the people of Texas.”

The expo will showcase products made in the Lone Star state from businesses of every size to encourage people to buy local helping our economy.

“Any time you buy a Texas product from a store, it’s gonna help the Texas businesses that you have in the state,” said McCuthen.

Supporting businesses highlighted in the expo, could lead to future job growth in our state.

“So, a lot of these Texas companies are smaller companies,” said Tony Voller, grocery manager of Market Street. “When you support them by buying them here, like at Market Street, you’re helping them grow and bring extra jobs for other people to join those companies and just help them grow bigger.”

The expo will be held for the next two weekends with free samples being given from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

