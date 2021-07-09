GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how one painting in a book is used to help others

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A mother’s water color painting of a jack rabbit has inspired a character that a local woman has included in a book about helping others.

Teaming up with some talented high school students, the book idea has grown into a project that is indeed helping families.

Jeremiah Jackrabbit, Jr is the main character of a book written by a local author about helping others in difficult times.

“Jeremiah Jackrabbit wants to give back to his community. He develops empathy, and when you read the book, it’s not all about getting his ice cream treat which was the focus,” said Diane Wilson, author for ‘How Loving Kindness Jumped in the Heart of Jeremiah Jackrabbit, Jr.’

After seeing a story about some youth stepping up to help others during the pandemic, Diane wanted to involve some talented high school students in a project to use her book to benefit others.

“She asked me if my students would be interested in illustrating it,” said Brenda Jennings, Bushland High School Art Teacher. “The students sat down and they read through the book. They came up with different scenes to illustrate. A lot of them really focused on the more heartfelt scenes that come from the book because it’s all about caring and learning to have a more giving nature.”

“So, I drew a little raccoon towards the end of the story where he receives the ice cream from Jeremiah, and I kinda wanted to show where he was sad but still happy that he received this gift,” said Leray Aragon, Art Student Illustrator.

“After reading the book, there’s a scene where Jeremiah Jackrabbit is looking at the window seeing all his friends having ice cream, and it’s where he asks his parents if he could go and get ice cream,” said Dani Allen, Bushland High School Art Student.

Students also recorded a narration of the book for children to see online.

“She asked if we wanted to sit down and read the book and record it so that it can be put online for other kids to watch,” said Kinsey Newman and Hannah Bridges, Story Narrators. “I think we felt empowered to do it because we were helping our community and people that are less fortunate than us.”

Proceeds from the book project will benefit Snak Pak for kids in Bushland.

“It comes full circle from Diane’s idea to now going back and serving in the community and helping kids at the school where these students that illustrated this book go to school each day,” said Dyron Howell, Snak Pak 4 Kids.

“Basically, it’s a joint effort. I mean, everyone is so talented it’s just mindblowing, and I want them to utilize this as a platform to go to college, to do something with their talents or their interests if it sparks something in their hearts for their community,” said Diane.

“So I have students that have published art work which is fantastic,” said Brenda. “On behalf of Bushland High School, this is $300 for Snack Pak 4 Kids. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.”

It’s great to see a project that allows students to develop their skills and bless others in the process. It just ends up being good news.

